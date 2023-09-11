If you were in a coma from the end of the 2022 Chicago Bears season and emerged from the coma for the week one game against the Green Bay Packers, you wouldn’t know the difference between last season and this season.

Stop me if you’ve seen this one before, the Chicago Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Ro…….Jordan Love throwing for 245 yards and three touchdowns. You read that right, Jordan Love threw was nearly flawless in his first key start for the Green Bay Packers as he torched the Bears for three TDs in a 38-20 win.

Justin Fields was again awful as the play-calling, the offensive line and QB play combined for an absolutely abysmal performance in what was supposed to be the franchise moving in a new direction. Instead, it was more of the same from the Chicago Bears.

Fields again was horrendous, taking far too many checkdowns and throwing too many wide receivers screens to the perimeter.

Justin Fields’ intended air yards, per @NextGenStats: 3.3 yards. Second-lowest mark among all QBs so far in Week 1. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 11, 2023

That’s an ugly stat indicative of a two things, first no trust in the offensive line, and no trust in Justin Fields. New rookie right tackle Darnell Wright was beaten like a drum in pass protection. The offensive line had numerous pre-snap penalties and holding calls in the game. Field blamed the coaches and his teammates for the bad game

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields said that the offensive gameplan for today's game was more lateral passing than downfield passing. Justin said that they have to do a better job blocking the perimeter and on the edge. (Via @ChicagoBears) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 11, 2023

The two shots Fields took wound up working out only half the time. Fields threw a nice touchdown to Darnell Mooney, but then attacked the middle of the field later in the game and was easily picked off after telegraphing his pass.

Justin Fields So Far Vs Packers

144 Passing Yards

1 Interception

1 Fumble Lost

1/9 On Third Down

14-38 To Packers #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/ToN306vlAN — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 10, 2023

The Chicago Bears defense was equally atrocious giving up 38 points after being completely rebuilt from a year ago. The Bears were gashed in the run game which helped set up Jordan Love for a huge game. The Bears got very little pass rush up front and didn’t blitz much to confuse Love. The game plan on both side of the ball was absolutely awful.

In summary the Chicago Bears were deplorable, and I’m out of adjectives to describe how bad this game was. I don’t know where the Bears go from here. They don’t look like a six or seven win team, they looked like the worst team in the NFL for the second consecutive year.

Who knows what they’ll be able to do to fix all that ails this team, but from top to bottom things will need to change in a drastic way for this team to even be competitive in 2023.

