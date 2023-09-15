Roschon Johnson’s recent performance is quietly turning heads

The Chicago Bears are coming off a week of terrible football and plenty of drama. However, with all the negativity surrounding the team, it’s important to take a moment and look at one of the few positives following Sunday’s loss to Green Bay, Roschon Johnson.

Roschon Johnson made his first start for the Bears this Sunday. The rookie running back was selected in the 4th round and played alongside Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson in Texas. Chicago drafted Johnson after letting David Montgomery sign with the Lions in free agency. Johnson was brought onto the roster to be that change of pace back, something he did well on Sunday.

Johnson would see most of his snaps in the second half, however he was very involved in both the pass and run game. He totaled 20 yards on 5 carries and had 6 catches for 35 yards. When the team’s energy was dead mid-way through the 3rd quarter, Johnson was the one bringing the energy.

Johnson played with a purpose on Sunday and it’s something the rest of the team should take note of. The most impressive part of Roschon’s game was his pass blocking. Take this play for example:

Reason 2 Million why Roschon Johnson will be on the field more in week 2 pic.twitter.com/XLsd0Tny2o — Marco Enriquez (@Marco_NFL) September 11, 2023

Roschon showed in week one that he can be a viable back for the Bears in the blocking game. Johnson scored a 82.5 PFF grade in pass blocking this week as well as being the Bears second highest graded player at 71.5. Clearly, he can be an asset to the team when he is on the field.

His tenacity is something the whole team could learn from. Johnson was outhustling players on both sides of the ball. Watch Chicago’s number 23 on this play:

The fact that Roschon attempted to make the tackle, then got up and passed multiple players on each team shows just how much he cares, even when the game is out of reach. That passion is what the Bears need right now.

Matt Eberflus was quoted this week saying:

“I certainly like his[Roschon Johnson] style. His style was really good, and that’s what he is. He’s a downhill, north guy, and he showed that yesterday. And he showed his physicality. He did that several times.”

The Longhorns alumni has been sharing touches with Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, but that may change throughout the season. If he continues to make the most of his opportunities, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will have no choice but to give him more snaps.

Roschon Johnson provided a spark for a team that desperately needed it. While that spark may not have gotten the Bears anywhere near winning the game, Johnson’s performance certainly turned some heads. Fans are expecting more touches this week and if Johnson answers the call with the drive and passion displayed last week, it won’t be long before he’s the Bears primary halfback.

