The Chicago Bears will have two first-round picks in the 2024 NFL Draft; Who could be on their radar?

After multiple free agent signings, a solid draft, and a more experienced Justin Fields; The Chicago Bears are in prime position to make some noise in the weak NFC.

Well, one could hope. A terrible performance in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers has made things tough right out of the gate. After reviewing some of the concerning film, it’s clear to what this team needs personnel wise in order to make the next step. For what it’s worth, I think they need to move on from the coaching staff too.

One of the great moves GM Ryan Poles made was trading for WR D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers, in which he also acquired their 2024 first round pick. That pick could end up being very, very high as the Panthers on paper don’t have a great roster around rookie QB Bryce Young. Don’t get me wrong, Young is a stud, but that team needs a lot of help.

If the Panthers struggle, which I assume for the sake of this mock draft, the Chicago Bears will have one of the top picks in this upcoming draft. Here’s a four-round mock draft, and you can also read my first one from earlier this year, linked here. And yes, it’s way too early to do these, but with College Football getting in its groove, it’s a perfect time.

