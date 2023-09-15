The struggling Chicago Bears offense might catch a big break on Sunday.

After last Sunday’s lackluster offensive performance vs Green Bay, questions and criticism continue to pile up for the Justin Fields-led Bears offense. Recent developments on the defense of their Week 2 opponent, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, however, could give the Bears a significant boost heading into this Sunday.

According to Bucs reporter JC Allen, Tampa Bay’s starting cornerback, Carlton Davis, as well as first-round rookie, Calijah Kancey, are at high risk of not playing.

#Bucs Cornerback Carlton Davis was not at the media portion of practice. As I reported yesterday he is dealing with a turf toe injury and unlikely to play on Sunday. In addition Calijah Kancey was also not practicing making him unlikely to play as well. Izien was at practice… — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) September 15, 2023

With two key Tampa Bay defensive players likely out, this bodes well for a Bears offense that has struggled to establish itself in the air and on the ground so far.

As the Bears face off against a Bucs defense that blitzed more than any other team in Week 1, it will be very important for the passing game to take advantage of holes left in the middle of the field. Success in the passing game against the blitz-heavy Tampa defense must come from smart play calling, especially getting the ball into the playmakers’ hands quickly.

Bears top receiver DJ Moore was targeted only twice versus the Packers, so making sure he gets the ball and Fields is heavily protected by his line will be the keys to success. Now with Carlton Davis expected to miss Sunday’s game, look for Moore to bounce back from his underwhelming showing.

