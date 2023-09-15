BREAKING: Chicago Bears list another cornerback as doubtful after Kyler Gordon placed on IR

The Chicago Bears will likely be without Kyler Gordon’s backup in Week 2 after Gordon was placed on injured reserve this week with a broken hand. Gordon’s backup, Josh Blackwell, has been dealing with a hamstring injury this week.

The Chicago Bears name Josh Blackwell as doubtful for Week 2

Blackwell was limited in practice Wednesday but did not practice Thursday. According to the Bears injury report released Friday afternoon, Blackwell is doubtful to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing practice on Friday.

The Bears would be in trouble if they had to turn to another option to replace Gordon and Blackwell. Maybe Greg Stroman, who they brought up from the practice squad this week when Gordon was placed on IR.

(The Bears signed Macon Clark Thursday to the practice squad to add depth in the secondary.) One piece of good news on the report: Key special teams player Dylan Cole has no designation for Week 2.

