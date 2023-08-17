Chicago Blackhawks: Jonathan Toews pens letter to fans

Former Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews sent a farewell message to fans Thursday. The Blackhawks legend is currently an unsigned free agent.

General manager Kyle Davidson announced this spring the Blackhawks would not re-sign Toews for the 2023-24 season. The Blackhawks are saying goodbye to the old dynasty that included Toews and Patrick Kane. Kane left Chicago after the 2022-23 season trade deadline. Kane and Toews won three Stanley Cups together.

The Blackhawks are turning a new corner with rookie Connor Bedard this season. The number one pick in this year’s draft has Chicago excited about the future of Blackhawks hockey.

Jonathan Toews thanks Chicago Blackhawks fans on Instagram

Toews is beloved by the Blackhawks fanbase. And he wrote a message on his Instagram thanking Chicago for his time with the Blackhawks:

“It’s hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home. Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city. To Blackhawks fans, it was surreal to witness and be a part of the revival of hockey in Chicago. There was nothing like the roar of the Madhouse when we scored a big goal to tie it or win it late in a game. As players, we tried to reciprocate that heart and soul energy we felt from you. I honestly believe it’s what made us so tough to beat in the later games of a playoff series. You are the best fans in the world, and I’m so thankful we shared so many special moments together. To the Blackhawks Organization, the late Rocky, Danny and the Wirtz family, all of my coaches, GM’s, athletic and equipment trainers, strength coaches, scouting staff and all those that put it all together. It is not lost on me that all the work you do behind the scenes leads to all of our success on the ice. You showed up every day to help all of us achieve our dreams and for that I am forever grateful. To my Blackhawks teammates, I consider you all lifelong friends and brothers. We share a bond that’s hard to break. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, we can all agree it’s grinding through the tough moments together that we’ll really miss. To all of you I say, THANK YOU. You made my time here in Chicago unforgettable.”

We’re thankful for his time in Chicago. Hopefully, Toews will enjoy a great ending to his successful NHL career.

