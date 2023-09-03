Could Patrick Kane end up on a Chicago Blackhawks rival?

The Chicago Blackhawks are ushering in their rebuild with No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard this season but they may could a former star on a rival. Patrick Kane is an unrestricted free agent after he was traded by Chicago to the New York Rangers.

Kane underwent hip resurfacing surgery in June and was expected to miss 4-6 weeks to recover. But a new report out suggests Patrick Kane is recovering quicker than expected and the market could start heating up for the 34-year-old.

“I think we’re at the point now where, I mean, could I come back early? Yeah, probably,” Kane said. “But does it make sense? You know, it might be better to take the full time and just make sure I’m at 105-110% instead of just 90-95. But it’s a lot better than I was last year.”

And the Detroit Redwings could be a team to watch

Blackhawks writer John Dietz tweeted on Sunday that the Redwings are a team to watch:

Watch for Patrick Kane to sign with the Detroit Red Wings. Someone who knows Kane very well said Kane told him he wanted to follow Alex DeBrincat if/when he was able. Of course there has to be mutual interest, so we'll see if Detroit extends an olive branch … https://t.co/4qk4lEASPM — John Dietz (@JDietzSports) September 3, 2023

Patrick Kane could re-unite with Alex DeBrincat

Former teammate Alex DeBrincat was traded to the Redwings this offseason as the franchise is looking to speed up the rebuild in the Motor City. Patrick Kane and DeBrincat spent time together in Chicago and per Dietz, it could be a desirable place to go due to his connection.

Another team not to rule out are the Rangers. Kane is a New York native and has a desire to play for the Rangers after being traded there this past season. Staying in New York to play with a team that can make a run at the Stanley Cup makes a lot of sense as well.

