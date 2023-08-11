Connor Bedard and Sherwood Hockey have announced a new partnership between the rookie number-one overall pick and the equipment brand.

Connor Bedard and Sherwood Hockey have announced an exclusive brand partnership between the 2023 number-one overall draft pick and the hockey equipment brand. Bedard will exclusively use the brand within NHL play going forward. Bedard will play solely with Sherwood Rekker sticks and gloves on the ice.

The announcement was made today via Twitter and Instagram by Sherwood Hockey.

This is the fans first real glimpse at Bedard in a Chicago Blackhawks uniform and has to get the Chicago faithful excited. Some fans and experts are a bit baffled though by what would appear to be a swing and miss by popular hockey brand Bauer to not land the young phenom in a partnership deal.

It’s a shame @BauerHockey let Connor Bedard walk away to a contract with Sherwood hockey. The kid used Bauer his whole way up. Now when he’s actually in the big league and going to be a dynasty player. Bauer doesn’t jump on him to get a big deal in place. Come on Bauer — James Taillon (@JamesTaillonTSN) July 8, 2023

Sherwood Hockey tremendously bolstered their brand revival that began in 2020 through the acquisition of Connor Bedard to their team. Bedard joins William Nylander, Matthew Tkachuk and Alex DeBrincat as significant members of the Sherwood brand ambassadors team. If the Sherwood team was ice fishing, they certainly reeled in the biggest prize in the pond.

Bedard is entering his rookie year with lofty expectations with the Blackhawks and has garnered comparisons to superstars like Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby. Now the young center will have the equipment to prove it.

