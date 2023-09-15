After a 38-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Luke Getsy lets his thoughts be heard on what went wrong.

At Halas Hall on Thursday, Bears Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy held a press conference to discuss various aspects of the team’s offense. During the session, Getsy provided his thoughts on what the Bears offense could do better moving forward.

Luke Getsy expressed his belief that the offense’s underwhelming performance in the recent season-opening loss against the Packers stemmed from a lack of attention to detail. The team struggled to find the end zone in the initial seven drives. This resulted in a lackluster game, putting up two turnovers, incurring five penalties over the course of the game, and allowing four sacks during the game on Justin Fields. Which Luke Getsy didn’t love.

“Obviously, when you don’t win, things will get criticized more. But we always look at it under the microscope and make sure that we’re coaching every single person to the best of our abilities and getting the details right.” Getsy said on Thursday.

Even after talking about the team as a whole, Coach Getsy wasn’t shy to let his feelings be known about Justin Field’s play. He stated that he was ” a little bit too conservative at times” but let everyone know he understood why.

Justin Fields’ performance on Sunday saw him throw and complete 24 out of 37 passes for 216 yards, resulting in one touchdown and one interception.

Notably, he opted for shorter passes, with just five attempts that exceeded 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. Among these, a standout moment was his precise 20-yard throw to Darnell Mooney. Luke Getsy said they weren’t trying to be ultra-conservative by having Fields throw 3.3 yards downfield on average, They saw the way Green Bay defended them and anticipated it could work for big gains.

“I don’t look at it as that way; I don’t think I ever have,” Luke Getsy said. “We look for advantageous looks. I know it sounds like screens have been a conversation, but a poor motion landmark, and a couple of poor blocks. But if you watch the film and actually watch the film, we have everybody accounted for and there’s nobody else out there.”

He continued “If we can just capture that edge, those are 15-, 25-yard gains and you (media) guys are patting me on my back. And I get it. That’s part of it. My point of it is we’re gonna make decisions that we feel are advantageous to our guys having opportunities. Now, we have to do better. We have to coach it better. We have to make sure that guys execute it better. That’s where we have to get better at it for sure.”

Here is the full press conference

Overall, it looks like a fair criticism that Luke Getsy made. The Chicago Bears’ adjustments will be crucial as they prepare to face the formidable Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their upcoming game this Sunday. The team’s ability to implement these changes effectively could be pivotal for success in that matchup.

