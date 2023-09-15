Defensive coordinator Alan Williams to miss Sunday’s game vs. Tampa Bay

In a surprising turn of events, Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams will not travel with the team on Sunday for their game against the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. Head coach Matt Eberflus will take over defensive play-calling duties.

Bears’ DC Alan Williams will miss Sunday's game at Tampa Bay due to personal reasons. Bears’ HC Matt Eberflus told reporters he will fill in as the DC vs. the Buccaneers, and there currently is no time frame on Williams’ return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 15, 2023

Eberflus was known for his defensive prowess during his time in Indianapolis, so this may be a welcome change of pace for a Bears defense that gave up 32 points against Green Bay, struggling mightily with pass rush especially.

This move comes as a surprise to Bears fans, and I’m sure it will only add further speculation as to Williams’ future with the team, as there has been no timetable set for his return. Nothing specific has been announced as to why Williams is away from the team, but hopefully it isn’t too serious.

Eberflus will have to scheme the defense with Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield in mind, as he was able to read the Vikings’ defensive signals last week and lead his team to victory.

