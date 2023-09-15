Matt Eberflus’ Week 2 Weather Plan for the Chicago Bears

After the tough loss against division rival Green Bay Packers, Coach Matt Eberflus talks about how the Chicago Bears will prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the rough Florida weather. Eberflus is now calling defensive plays and also long a couple of critical players out of the game. The team needs a lot of preparation for the week 2 game.

Traveling to Tampa Bay will be difficult for the team because of the weather, as the humidity will be around 72%, and It will be approximately 90 degrees there, along with anticipated thunderstorms in the area.

When asked about it in today’s press conference, Eberflus revealed just how the team will handle it.

“We were ahead of it; we talked to them about in training camp and after the game on Monday, talk through the steps they need to do to step up with their hydration.”

Winning games in Florida in September is challenging because of the weather, especially the humidity. However, he says they are good to go because of how well they have prepared and educated the team on the matter.

The Bears have played in Florida heat in the past, going back to 2018 when they lost to the Miami Dolphins in very hot weather. However, this is a new roster and it will be interesting to see how the heat plays into this game.

