Chicago Bears offensive guard Nate Davis has struggled thus far to fit in with his new team after signing a big free agent contract this off-season.

Nate Davis is the newly signed right guard and his time with the Chicago Bears has been tenuous at best. Now Davis has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for personal reasons.

Nate Davis has been ruled DOUBTFUL Sunday at Tampa Bay due to personal reasons. Davis did not travel with the team today. Josh Blackwell (hamstring) has been downgraded to OUT. The Bears elevated OT Aviante Collins from the PSQ to active roster for the Bucs game. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) September 16, 2023

Nate Davis had an awful debut last Sunday in the opener against the Packers. His debut came after missing OTAs this past spring, followed by missing the majority of training camp practices in the lead up to game one.

Davis missed a practice in the lead up to week one also due to personal reasons and seems to be continually struggling with these personal issues.

While there is a right to privacy when it comes to these issues, Davis’s lack of participation in camps and practices coupled with his lackluster play a week ago and now missing a game this week only compounds the speculation surrounding if he’s bought in to be a Chicago Bear.

The Bears are now going to be without both starting offensive guards with Teven Jenkins on IR due to a calf muscle strain and Nate Davis out.

The Bears seem to be on the verge of implosion, with defensive coordinator Al Williams also out for the game for personal reasons, receiver Chase Claypool on the verge of being benched for his lackluster effort and no clear sense of direction, accountability or leadership within this franchise.

General manager Ryan Poles preached about having a “championship mindset” as a key element to delivering wins to the Chicago Bears. Instead, the Bears are struggling to pick themselves up off the mat after getting absolutely demolished in their week one loss to the Packers.

The assumption at this point is Ja’Tyre Carter will start at right guard for the Bears on Sunday against the Bucs. Carter had been practicing at right guard with the starters throughout the off-season so hopefully it will be a smotth transition for the offensive line.

