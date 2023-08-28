Chicago Bears wide out Darnell Mooney could be on the trade block according to reports

The news keeps filing in following a long and dragged-out preseason and training camp, as the drama of the regular season seems to be inching closer each day. A very interesting report has come out about wide receiver Darnell Mooney.

Mooney, a free agent after this year, is reportedly a trade candidate for the Chicago Bears as we get closer to week one. Not a true surprise, given wide receiver value is at an all-time high, but I personally thought they’d hold onto Mooney for the rest of the season. They still could, but this report hurts those chances.

There's already been plenty of trade activity across the NFL, but we're still about 30 hours out from the cutdown deadline. Surprise trade candidates, including: – Bears WR Darnell Mooney

– Lions ED James Houston IV Cut candidates: – Vikings WR Jalen Reagor

– TE Zack Kuntz… — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) August 28, 2023

In the article, Spielberger explains what the Chicago Bears thought process may be.

It would come as a major surprise if the Bears entertained the idea of actually moving on from Darnell Mooney, but it would be less surprising if Mooney was a bit frustrated with the lack of progress in extension conversations to this point in the offseason and was open to a change of scenery. Mooney went from the No. 1 receiving option in 2022 to sharing targets with D.J. Moore and Chase Claypool, and Chicago was a distant dead last in pass attempts, completions and yards last season. While they figure to take a massive leap forward, perhaps Mooney wants more volume in a pivotal contract year.

What should the Chicago Bears get for Darnell Mooney?

The Chicago Bears have already made some cuts over the past few days, so it seems Poles and the rest of the front office are about to make some moves. Trading Mooney won’t be very hard, as many teams across will probably be interested.

I’m assuming they look to get some picks, which is the usual in the NFL, but getting an offensive lineman may be the best bet. Player-for-player trades in this league are incredibly rare, but you never know how much a certain team may value Mooney. Intrigued to say the least when it comes to this situation.

The Chicago Bears drafted his replacement, Tyler Scott in this past draft, and after trading for D.J. Moore, their wide receiver room is pretty packed.

