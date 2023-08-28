What Chicago Bears Fantasy players are worth their draft picks in Fantasy Football?

As it is that time of the year; fantasy football drafts are being completed and best ball tournaments are filling up. It can be difficult to make educated decisions when Chicago Bears players are available, what is more exciting than seeing your team play well while also having them on your fantasy team? Biases aside, are they worth a spot on your roster this year?

For the 2022 season, Justin Fields was a fantasy football points machine, generating points from the air and on the ground. Cole Kmet had a surprisingly productive season, totaling 7 touchdowns after catching 0 in the 2021 season. The Bears had a great offseason with trades; trading for DJ Moore who provides a much-needed target for Justin Fields. There are many aspects of the Chicago Bears to be excited about in the 2023 season.

Justin Fields

NFL: 38 ESPN: 56 Yahoo: 48

Before injury ended his 2022 campaign, Justin Fields accumulated 2,242 yards, 17 TD’s and 11 interceptions. Even more impressive was his 1,143 yards rushing, and 8 rushing touchdowns. Fields is hoping that 1st round pick, OT Darnell Wright provides more protection for him in the pocket, allowing him to stay healthy on his runs. Fields is without a doubt the top Bears fantasy football option for the upcoming season, and worth the high draft pick he is currently at with his production on the ground.

DJ Moore

NFL: 50 ESPN: 42 Yahoo: 57

The DJ Moore trade has the potential to become a top-10 WR. Moore totaled 5,201 yards over 5 seasons with the Panthers. He is coming off a solid year with the Carolina Panthers, 63 receptions, 888 yards, and 7 touchdowns, despite the quarterbacks throwing to him. Although one can only analyze so much during a preseason game, it is promising to see an early connection with Fields. Moore is worth the early pick that he is currently going for.

Cole Kmet

NFL: 137 ESPN: 95 Yahoo: 124

Cole Kmet had a great year with 50 receptions, 544 yards and 7 touchdowns. In the NFL touchdowns are a difficult statistic to predict, being determined largely by the red zone opportunities the team has; 2022 favored Kmet in the end zone. He is also going to lose some targets to the Bear’s summer signing of Robert Tonyan. There is a chance that Kmet will grow more as a receiver, as this is his fourth season in the NFL.

Kahlil Herbert

NFL: 115 ESPN: 87 Yahoo: 100

Roschon Johnson

NFL: 150 ESPN: 151 Yahoo: 129

D’Onta Foreman

NFL: 150 ESPN: 156 Yahoo: 128

The RB room for the Chicago Bears will be difficult to predict for fantasy football. Not suggesting that you avoid all of these players, but there is a chance that it develops into a committee RB situation. As the preseason suggests, Kahlil Herbert will be the number 1 RB. He is going into his 3rd season with the Bears, and has potential to be a top 20 RB next season. In 2022, Herbert averaged 5.7 yards per carry, of 731 yards. Herbert is not a great pass catcher, allowing room for Roschon Johnson to become established in the backfield.

D’Onta Foreman was a fun offseason addition to a now-crowded backfield. Standing at 6’1 and a weight of 236 lbs, it is easy to imagine Foreman stealing goal line attempts from Herbert. With so much uncertainty, barring an injury, it is difficult to use an early pick for Herbert. Foreman and Johnson could be valuable picks if they continue to fall down draft boards.

Defense (Darnell Wright, Gervon Dexter, Zacch Pickens, Demarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Jaquan Brisker)

NFL: 150 ESPN: 170 Yahoo: 126

The Chicago Bears defense is not projected to be relevant in fantasy football this season. In 2022, across 17 games, Chicago allowed opponents to average a 94.4 QB rating, 4.9 yards per carry and the most points per game (27.2) in the NFL. On the defense, leading the team for 2022 was LB Nicholas Marrow with 116 tackles and safety Eddie Jackson with 4 interceptions. The Bear’s total interceptions for 2022 was 14 and 0 interception touchdowns. As last year, the Bear’s defense is not the team you want on your roster.

Cairo Santos

NFL: 150 ESPN: 210 Yahoo: 172

Santos played an entire season, 16 games, and hit 21 field goals and 29 extra points. Santos was accurate from distance, securing 4-5 50+ and 6-7 40+ field goals. A concerning stat is the number of missed extra points, 27 extra points made on 32 attempts. With the expectation that the Bears offense will spend more time in the red-zone this fantasy football season, Santos will need to be more accurate on his shorter kicks. You can expect to be a safe pick in regard to a later-round kicker.

Darnell Mooney

NFL: 150 ESPN: 117 Yahoo: 132

A broken ankle only allowed Mooney to play in 13 games of the 2022 season and caught 40 receptions for 493 yards and 2 TD’s. While he has not played in a preseason game, the Bears are confident that he will be ready for the beginning of the season. He may be worth a late-round pick to play during a bye week.

Equanimeous St. Brown

NFL: 150 ESPN: 379 Yahoo: 802

St. Brown, unlike his brother, will only see value in larger leagues or leagues with a deep bench. Spending his first three years in Green Bay, St. Brown provided a needed role on an offense facing injuries. He only provided 323 yards and 1 TD. Following the new addition of DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney returning from injury, St. Brown will only see value off the waiver wire following an injury later into the season.

