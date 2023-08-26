Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields comes out of game following huge hit vs Buffalo Bills

Preseason games are always fun to watch for the first quarter or so. The starters of your favorite team are out there getting their first reps of the year, you get to see the new faces and rookies on the team, and it just excites you as a fan for the whole season.

However, the flip side of that is injuries. And scary hits to your core players.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields took a huge hit from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver today, and immediately came out following the hit. Take a look.

The Bears took Justin Fields out right after this hit. Good decision. pic.twitter.com/5gDgHDOuU3 — Dave (@dave_bfr) August 26, 2023

The Bears have had their share of injury problems the last few days, so I’m sure the coaching staff felt pretty nervous in the anxious moments after this hit from Oliver. This game means nothing, so kudos to Eberlus for immediately replacing him with Tyson Bagent.

This will likely be the last we see from Justin Fields until week one, when the Chicago Bears look to snap their losing streak against the Green Bay Packers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE