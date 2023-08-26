Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Noah Sewell carted off against Buffalo Bills

As we head into the final roster cuts on Tuesday, this final preseason game today has been an opportunity for players to prove their worth and compete for spot. The dark side of preseason, however, has occurred once again.

Another tough injury for the Chicago Bears has appeared, as rookie linebacker Noah Sewell had to be carted off today vs the Buffalo Bills. Sewell was having a very solid camp and preseason showing, and was almost a sure lock for the 53-man roster.

They now have a cart to help Sewell to the locker room. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 26, 2023

It appears to be a left leg injury for the rookie out of Oregon, and based off the way he looked coming off the field, it’s not great. Obviously you don’t want to assume anything at this point, but that’s my analysis. Hopefully it’s just a scare, and he’s ready for the season. We’ll know more soon.

