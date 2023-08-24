Chicago Bears insider Adam Jahns says that D’Onta Foreman could be a surprise cut

The Chicago Bears have just a few days before their final preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. They’ll look to build off what’s been a positive start to the year, and also look at how they’re going to fix an injury plagued offensive line. After yesterday’s news of another starter going down, the level of concern continues to rise.

Roster cuts need to happen by August 29th, as the team will trim down to 53 players in preparation for the regular season. Today, we learned that there could be some unexpected cuts, one including newly signed running back D’Onta Foreman. Adam Jahns of The Athletic wrote about it in a special Bears “Rookie Report”.

“It wouldn’t be surprising, though, if (Roschon) Johnson played more than D’Onta Foreman in the early going. Foreman could be a surprise cut.” –@adamjahns on the #Bears rookie RB — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 24, 2023

Would it really be a ‘surprise’ if the Chicago Bears cut Foreman?

Foreman signed a one-year deal this offseason with the Chicago Bears, as it was expected he’d be in contention for the backup running back position. Now that rookie Roschon Johnson has gathered plenty of hype and impressive tape, his spot on this roster is in major jeopardy.

The problem with Foreman is he adds little to special teams, and the other two backs (Travis Homer and Tristan Ebner) can offer way more in that department. Either would be an upgrade in that regard. He’s also a power back, which in theory was a great compliment to the more agile Khalil Herbert, but after the emergence of Johnson, it’s looking rough for Foreman.

Even if he does make the team, I believe Johnson will take most if not all of his carries. Some would call it a surprise cut because he’s had a relatively quiet camp, but the more you think about it, it makes sense.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE