It’s been a rough week for the Chicago Bears health wise, as now two of their starting five offensive lineman have gone done with injuries. Yesterday, their first-round tackle Darnell Wright went down with an ankle injury. This comes just days after the announcement of Teven Jenkins’ injury, which will sideline him for multiple games in the regular season.

And if that wasn’t bad enough, starting tight end Cole Kmet was also carted off today during practice. The injury is still undisclosed, but a cart is never a good sign, even if it was crazy hot in Chicago today.

However, some good news was brought to our attention today. Chicago Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan provided the media with an update on Wright’s injury.

Talked to Bears OL coach Chris Morgan this AM before practice. On Darnell Wright's status after leaving yesterday with a limp:

"He's doing great. We'll see how everything goes, where everything's at. One day at a time" — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 23, 2023

Even though he has a limp, hearing positivity will relax fans for a little bit. The closer the season gets, however, the more tense the organization will be. After all these injuries, is it time for head coach Matt Eberflus to tone down practice a bit? I mean, every other day there’s a new injury to report, and that shouldn’t be the case this early.

