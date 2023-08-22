Chicago Bears starting tackle Darnell Wright leaves practice early with injury

The Chicago Bears took a major hit to their offensive line yesterday, as Teven Jenkins got injured and is expected to miss some considerable time. This is another blow to an offensive line that has already dealt with injuries at just about every position. Not ideal when you haven’t even played a regular season game yet.

Darnell Wright, one of the only offensive linemen who hasn’t been dealing with problems so far, went down with an ankle injury and left practice early today. The status and of the injury is still unknown.

#Bears rookie OL Darnell Wright appeared to suffer an ankle injury today. Matt Eberflus: "I have not gotten clarity on that yet. I don’t know exactly what that is." — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 22, 2023

Wright is probably one of the few guys on the roster that the Chicago Bears just cannot afford to lose. His impact has already been felt around camp and early in preseason. His addition to the line is essential if the Bears want to win games this year.

More updates coming soon.

