Chicago Bears OL Teven Jenkins has not one, but two strained calves’

Well, the news doesn’t get better I suppose. Why the Chicago Bears are keeping this from us is confusing, but it’s on brand for how they usually report injuries. Yesterday, it was announced that Teven Jenkins would miss the start of the regular season due to injury.

Today on ESPN, Adam Schefter reported that he is dealing with two strained calves, and that’s why he’ll miss time. Interesting development to say the least.

Adam Schefter reports that Teven Jenkins is dealing with a strained calf x2: both legs. pic.twitter.com/k0ywOM1d3z — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) August 21, 2023

The Chicago Bears have avoided major injury up to this point in time, but this one is a bit of a concern. The offensive line has already had to deal with injuries to Nate Davis and Cody Whitehair, as well as defensively they’ve dealt with Tremaine Edmunds being out for most of camp.

Hopefully we find out more in the coming days about this situation. Jenkins will likely start on IR.

