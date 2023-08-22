Bears Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds practiced for the first time since Aug. 4. Injured linebacker Tremaine Edmunds returned to practice on Tuesday, which was excellent news for the Chicago Bears.

According to 670 the Score’s Mark Grote, Edmunds was spotted in full pads during warmups. This is the first time Edmunds has practiced since Aug. 4. Although, Edmunds was a limited participant.

Encouraging sign for the #Bears. Tremaine Edmonds was in full pads for warmups. — Mark Grote (@markgrotesports) August 22, 2023

Due to an unspecified ailment, Tremaine Edmunds had been sidelined since August 3. He hasn’t worked out since. While Edmunds has continued to participate in meetings and other activities, it’s critical for the Bears defense to have their MIKE linebacker back as they try to improve communication.

Tremaine Edmunds signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Chicago Bears, with $50 million of that amount guaranteed. It’s the biggest four-year deal in the NFL for an inside linebacker.

Safeties Eddie Jackson and Jaquan Brisker, wide receiver Chase Claypool, defensive ends Yannick Ngakoue and DeMarcus Walker, running back Trestan Ebner, linebacker Dylan Cole, cornerbacks Josh Blackwell and Jaylon Jones, and left guard Teven Jenkins were among the players who didn’t practice on Tuesday.

