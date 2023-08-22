Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus gives interesting answer on what he’d change from 2022 season

Chicago Bears’ head coach has a lot of time to reflect on his first year with the team. His hubris after the Bears’ 3-14 record last season was on full display in a recent question-and-answer segment he participated in with the Chicago Tribune.

Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles claimed the Bears were not planning to rebuild the team last year. Poles said the team was more of a “fixer-upper” than a renovation. But Poles wound up demolishing the roster so far down he tore up the foundation.

Eberflus admitted to Colleen Kane with the Chicago Tribune that he and Poles were more honest with the players about expectations, especially regarding the Bears’ negative outcome for the season when they traded Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. Eberflus stressed that last season was an overall success as they laid the foundation for their regime.

Matt Eberflus feels good about the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season

Kane asked Eberflus if there was anything he’d have done differently last year. Eberflus sidestepped an earlier question about what he learned in 2022 and said he wouldn’t have changed anything about last season:

“You know what, looking back on it, I can honestly say that I would have done it the same way. I feel good about the things we did. Did we make mistakes? Yeah, we did. We’re always going to make a mistake here and there, but we shifted to correct it quickly. And I thought the coaches operated well and so did the players among that adversity.”

The foundation Eberflus laid last season needs to be solid. The results from last season were abysmal. Eberflus is coming into his second season as an NFL coach 11 games under .500. He’s also ranked as the worst head coach in the league by some pundits heading into the new season.

The roster situation Eberflus inherited from former general manager Ryan Pace and current general manager Ryan Poles was terrible. One can’t fault him for a negative record. But Eberflus and the staff must show significant improvement in year two. Hopefully, Eberflus can show some humility to get the job done.

