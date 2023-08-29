A look into Cody Bellinger’s Ups and Downs this season and his plans with the team.

Cody Bellinger is a household name, spending his first 6 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. During that time, his team went on three World Series Runs. He had a .248 batting average, 652 hits, 152 home runs, 422 RBIs, and 434 runs scored with the Dodgers. In his final season 3 with the Dodgers, Bellinger dealt with a shoulder injury and a rushed return to baseball. The Dodgers did not take the time for his injury to heal. In an interview with ESPN, Bellinger stated that:

“I came back as soon as possible from it, not knowing anything,” Bellinger told ESPN. “I never dealt with an injury. I never thought how [the] surgery would really affect me. Didn’t even know that it did until later on in that year (2021) when I did some one-hand drills. I was like, ‘I had no idea where anything [with the shoulder] is right now.’”

Following his injury, Cody Bellinger showed flashes of what once made him Rookie of the Year (2017) and MVP (2019), but consistency became a major issue for him. Bellinger was cut in November of 2022, later signing with the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal worth 17.5 million. There were many who speculated whether Bellinger could ever get back to the level of player he previously was.

Dustin Kelly’s first season as Cubs hitting coach was spent working with Cody Bellinger. Kelly had previously worked with Bellinger, during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two already had a connection, allowing the Cubs to spend the time and effort with Bellinger to help his swing.

Cody Bellinger has experienced a resurgence of his career with the Chicago Cubs this year. He has averaged .32 AVG (6th in MLB); 20 HR (Tied-54 in MLB); 75 RBI (35th in MLB); and .910 OPS (8th in MLB). He achieved this even after missing some time with a knee injury. The center fielder has improved to 18-for-22 on stolen bases. He is getting ready to help the Cubs in a potential playoff run.

Cody Bellinger’s future is secured at least until the offseason, with the Cubs taking him off the trade market. They will need him for the big upcoming games, and Bellinger is happy with his current situation:

“I love it here,” Bellinger says. “It is great here. Wrigley Field is such an amazing place. We’ll see what happens, but for now, we’re in a playoff race. I’m just trying to go out every day and help this team win.’’

Cody Bellinger will be a wanted player when he enters free agency at the end of this season. Some teams such as the Marlins and Astros were interested in Bellinger before the trade deadline; they will make another attempt before next season. It is promising for the Cubs to hear that Bellinger is enjoying baseball again.

Cody Bellinger’s agent, Scott Boras,” stated in an interview: “He’s had a big year, so I would think that there will be a massive price tag on him, over $100 million. So I think he’s going to be sitting out until next February, signing right around spring training… I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for at least $150 million.”

Mookie Betts was 27 years old when he received his 12-year $365 million contract extension three years ago with the Dodgers. I am not suggesting that Cody Bellinger receive that amount, but combining his age and skill set, he could receive a large payday if the Chicago Cubs want to keep him on their team. That is not even including what Bellinger may help the Cubs do during the playoffs.

