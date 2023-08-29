We finally have some good updates on some Cubs pitchers.

The first news is on All Star, Marcus Stroman and Reliver, Michael Fulmer

#Cubs Injury Updates: -Marcus Stroman got checked out and the rib cartilage continues to heal. He will continue to progress as tolerated.

-Michael Fulmer’s forearm strain is improving. He will resume throwing in a couple days. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) August 29, 2023

This is at least some moderately good news for the Cubs on the Stroman front. Stroman hasn’t pitched since July 31st with what was initially just a hip injury that would keep him out for the minimum of 15 days. Just as he was nearing a return they found the rib cartridge fracture and he hasn’t been doing any baseball activity since. Hopefully, it can continue to progress for him to be back, and pitching like his early-season self, sooner rather than later.

As for Fulmer, this is good news as the initial belief was that this injury would require the minimum stint to let his forearm rest. So far it seems as if that might just be the case.

It seems more bullpen arms are working their way back for a possible playoff run.

Fulmer exam shows improvement with forearm strain. Boxberger continuing rehab with Iowa. Nick Burdi will resume throwing in next few days. Brandon Hughes will have a 2nd live BP in next few days. — Tony Andracki (@TonyAndracki23) August 29, 2023

Veteran Brad Boxberger has been out since May with a forearm strain and has had at least one setback on the way, but it seems he’s nearing a possible return. He’s thrown many big innings in his career and could be a big help would he regain his prior form.

Nick Burdi made just three appearances for the Cubs in May before he had to have an emergency appendicitis. He wasn’t very successful in those appearances, but he could be worth a look thanks to his impressive stuff.

Lastly, lefty Brandon Hughes seems to be working his way back after a small knee procedure. He was tabbed to be one of the key cogs in this bullpen, but his bothersome knee has led him to miss much of the season and be ineffective when he did pitch. A healthy Hughes would be a huge addition to the ‘pen as he showed how good he could be last season.

Seeing all these guys working their way is just what the Cubs need right now. They have been struggling to find the right set of effective, healthy arms and one or more of these guys could turn out to be the one who provides that boost.

