Chicago Bears News: Is there legit injury concern with Tremaine Edmunds?

Last night, the Indianapolis Colts hosted the Chicago Bears for the first of two joint practices, before the two eventually play this Saturday in Week 2 of the preseason. As the beginning of the regular season approaches, the coaching staff will need to keep a closer eye on the injury situations that are ongoing.

There’s been many players who have missed a lot of practice to start off the season, with some of them being key starters on defense and offense. Of course, it’s early and we don’t like to speculate, especially when coaches are being so dry about it. But it does raise some questions, are they just being cautious with some of these guys, or is there something legitimately wrong?

We’ll breakdown some of these notable players who have been in an out of practice, and what their current injury status may be. Hopefully the coaches will become more candid but that’s unlikely at this point.

LB – Tremaine Edmunds

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was the top prize defensively in this past off-season’s free agency period. The Chicago Bears took full advantage, as they signed him to a four-year, $72-million-dollar contract shortly after the period opened. The former Buffalo Bill has a chance to turn this defense around in the middle of the field.

Edmunds has had trouble practicing during camp. He hasn’t been on the field since August 4th, as his injury is still undisclosed at this point. Not a good sign for your new Chicago Bears defensive leader. He was, however, on the bike last night so that’s a sign of hope.

However, head coach Matt Eberflus provided some relief for fans the other day, when he was asked about the ongoing situation. He sounds confident that Edmunds will be able to step in easily once he’s healthy.

“That would be the walkthroughs, the meetings, the night walkthroughs,” Eberflus said. “So, he’s getting all the calls, all the defenses, the different things we’re putting in at this time. We’re building our menu board for the season right now, so the first and second down, third down, red zone, two-minute– we’re doing that on both sides of the ball and in the kicking game. So, he’s engaged in all that, building that menu board and making sure that he understands that we can pull those things off during the course of the year as we build our gameplan for the week.”

Those are some words of encouragement there. I personally wouldn’t ‘worry’ about it too much, but it’s absolutely something to keep an eye on. And clearly, the front office has their eyes on it, as there’s obviously some concern with the depth of the position. Even after multiple offseason signings, as they signed another linebacker today, formally of the Philadelphia Eagles.

G – Nate Davis

Another offseason pickup was Nate Davis, an offensive lineman that formally played for the Tennessee Titans. During free agency, the Bears signed Davis to a three-year deal worth $30 million with $19.25 million guaranteed, with hopes of him being a starter and improving this woeful Chicago Bears offensive line.

Like Edmunds, Nate Davis has been out for a majority of camp, and fans are rightfully getting a bit worried. However, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did give a hopeful update last week. Things seem to be trending upwards for the guard. Last night, he was a limited participant in joint practice.

#Bears Nate Davis started practice playing with the starters in team drills, but it’s been Carter at that spot the last couple of times they’ve been out there. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 16, 2023

That being said, second-year lineman Ja’Tyre Carter has been impressing in camp and was getting most of the first team reps last night, as well as earlier in camp. Davis needs to be on point the next couple weeks in order to solidify that spot. That’s a lot of money being wasted if he’s backing up a second-year seventh rounder.

Davis has been extremely wishy-washy when asked about his injury, which has frustrated fans, especially on Twitter. We’ll see how it transpires over the next few weeks.

WR – Chase Claypool

Last year, the Chicago Bears acquired former Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The young wide receiver was traded for second round pick, that ended up basically being a first, and the move was criticized for months after, and still is today.

Claypool can really help bolster this passing attack if he can stay healthy and return to his rookie form. He’s currently battling a hamstring injury that he suffered about a week ago during practice. Before this occurred, Claypool was reportedly having a fantastic camp, and looking to rebound after a tough 2022-23 campaign.

There really hasn’t been too many updates on the injury, but Chicago Bears insider Adam Hoge did say on his YouTube channel that it “seems more day-to-day” and isn’t really a huge concern. I know that’s a sigh of relief from Bears fans as they really need him to be out there this season.

Other notable Chicago Bears out with injuries

A few others that have missed time recently or been in-and-out of the lineup due to some undisclosed injuries. Eddie Jackson collided with Colts WR Michael Pittman last night during practice and didn’t return after. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams says he assumes he is “okay” after the hit.

Lucas Patrick was also on the bike last night with Edmunds, as he didn’t participate as well.

Defensive end DeMarcus Walker was back in pads last night, as he fully practiced.

Hopefully these updates get better before they get worse.

