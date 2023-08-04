As Chicago Bears training camp gains momentum, WR Chase Claypool gains praise from HC Matt Eberflus

The Chicago Bears have just a little under a week left until their first pre-season game, as training camp gains momentum here in the 2023-24 NFL season. GM Ryan Poles had an extremely active off-season, completely changing the culture of this organization in just a few months. The fanbase seemed to be on board with nearly every move that was made.

However, one of the more criticized moves Poles made was trading a second-round pick, (which was basically a first), to the Pittsburgh Steelers for WR Chase Claypool. Claypool had an amazing first season with the Steelers and future Hall of Fame QB Ben Roethlisberger, but since then has struggled to find get his groove back.

Things do seem to be looking up for the former Notre Dame alum, as Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had nothing but good things to say about Claypool on ESPN 1000’s radio show. Apparently, he’s off to a great start.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on @ESPN1000 that wide receiver Chase Claypool is having a really good training camp. Eberflus: "We like where he is at. He's starting to gel with Justin Fields. I'm really excited about the way he run blocks." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 2, 2023

This comes after Claypool was criticized by national media after rumors surfaced that he wasn’t a “self-motivated” player, and that warranted a response from the wide out that didn’t go too well. There’s been many question marks about Claypool over the past few years, but hopefully this season he can return to his old form.

The Chicago Bears offense could flourish with a motivated Chase Claypool

Obviously, this is a great sign for fans and for this Chicago Bears offense. Justin Fields will have a plethora of weapons at his disposal this year, and with a healthy and motivated Chase Claypool added to the picture, it could make it even deadlier.

I mean, just look at his rookie highlights to reference. Claypool was a monster in his first season in the NFL, as he really used his size to his advantage, something he’s failed to do successfully since then. It likely also helped that he was playing with a motived Big Ben at the time.

Here’s to hoping he can contribute to a successful Chicago Bears season.

