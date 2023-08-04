Trending
BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign Former All-Pro Tight End to One-Year Deal

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears signing Marcedes Lewis to one-year contract

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles isn’t done making moves. Last night, he signed a MUCH-needed EDGE rusher Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year deal, sending the fanbase into an absolute frenzy. This was a much-anticipated deal that the Bears needed to make.

This morning, it was announced that the Bears also signed veteran former All-Pro Marcedes Lewis to a one-year contract. This is likely a depth move heading forward.

It’ll be interesting to see if Lewis even makes the team, but it seems likely. He’d be the perfect third of fourth tight end behind Cole Kmet and Robert Tonyan, making for a pretty versatile tight end room.

 

