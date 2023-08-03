Trending
Chicago Bears fans buzzing after defensive end Yannick Ngakoue signs

Yannick Ngakoue Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears made a much-needed acquisition Thursday night when they added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the roster. Per multiple reports, Ngakoue signed with the Bears on a one-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. Bears fans were pretty happy to learn the news.

The Bears’ defensive line was one of the worst in the league last season. General manager Ryan Poles added three defensive tackles in the draft but didn’t add a major pass-rushing talent at the defensive end position. Ngakoue’s one-year deal will act as a patchwork solution to help the pass rush until Poles can find a long-term solution next spring.

Chicago Bears fans are excited about signing Yannick Ngakoue

Bears fans were celebrating almost immediately after Adam Schefter’s report hit Twitter. Here are the best takes on the Bears signing Ngakoue.

 

Chicago Bears Yannick Ngakoue

