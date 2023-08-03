The Chicago Bears made a much-needed acquisition Thursday night when they added defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to the roster. Per multiple reports, Ngakoue signed with the Bears on a one-year deal worth up to $10.5 million. Bears fans were pretty happy to learn the news.

The Bears’ defensive line was one of the worst in the league last season. General manager Ryan Poles added three defensive tackles in the draft but didn’t add a major pass-rushing talent at the defensive end position. Ngakoue’s one-year deal will act as a patchwork solution to help the pass rush until Poles can find a long-term solution next spring.

Chicago Bears fans are excited about signing Yannick Ngakoue

Bears fans were celebrating almost immediately after Adam Schefter’s report hit Twitter. Here are the best takes on the Bears signing Ngakoue.

SO GLAD I JUST CAUGHT THIS NEWS IN LUNCH BREAK !! CHICAGO , ITS FUCKING LITTTT 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 LETS GOOOOOO !!!!! 🐻⬇️🐻⬇️🐻⬇️ We got our fucking pass rusher , oh my gosh dawg 😩😩👊🏿 https://t.co/41i3olWf9C — R.I.P. Papa G (@AlreadyTakin_20) August 4, 2023

That’s a lot of money for someone who has been ineffective against the run #DaBears https://t.co/1OaPUpq4ey — Joe Chatz (@JoeChatz) August 4, 2023

Absolutely love this for the Bears. Ngakoue is a quality pass rusher and someone Chicago really needed. Still in his prime as well https://t.co/avRNTYBrQ8 — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) August 4, 2023

legendary NFL mercenary. not many like him, we have to appreciate him while we can https://t.co/d0nJgRBhfU — Derrik Klassen (@QBKlass) August 4, 2023

If his pass rush is as good as his groundstrokes, the Bears are in good shape. https://t.co/kysvnDHngs pic.twitter.com/MOzMh9rJ7K — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) August 4, 2023

