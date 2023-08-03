BREAKING: Chicago Bears sign Edge Yannick Ngakoue

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Chicago Bears signed Yannick Ngakoue to the roster Thursday night.

The top available defensive free agent, DE Yannick Ngakoue, is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Thursday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

The Chicago Bears needed Yannick Ngakoue

The Bears had been linked to Ngakoue for several months, as the Bears needed to add a push rusher to the team. General manager Ryan Poles had hinted the Bears would sign or trade for a defense end.

They chose to sign Ngakoue to a one-year deal with $10.5 million. $10 million of that will be guaranteed.

Ngakoue was the best option for the Bears to add as a pass rusher at this point in August. The Bears’ defense will be significantly helped by adding Ngakoue to the roster. However, as Bears beat writer Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune suggests, the team could still add at the position to generate a pass rush this season.

Here’s a good breakdown of Ngakoue’s strengths and weaknesses.

