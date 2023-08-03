Chicago Bears insider makes 1 bold prediction about adding a pass rusher

The Chicago Bears have not added a premium pass rusher to the roster since training camp started, and one insider made a bold prediction about the defense’s potential if they were to add help there.

General manager Ryan Poles admitted the Bears were weak at defensive end following the draft, where he selected three defensive tackles. Poles said he didn’t overlook the defensive end position in the draft, but the board didn’t allow an Edge to fall into their lap.

The Chicago Bears have been liked to DEs like Yannick Ngakoue

Poles hinted this spring he would explore trades and look into free agency to add additional pass-rushing help. There hasn’t been anything added since that gives the team an overwhelming advantage.

The Bears’ best signing at Edge in free agency was DeMarcus Walker, who was a rotational player for the Tennessee Titans. (However, with reports coming out of training camp thus far, an Edge defender the Bears signed to the practice squad in December, Terrell Lewis, could wind up being a steal this season.)

Many fans and pundits have been hoping the Bears would sign a player like Yannick Ngakoue or Jadeveon Clowney. The Bears could still add Ngakoue, as the team sees Walker dealing with an injury early in camp.

A Bears insider makes a prediction about the defensive line

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune wrote about the possibility of adding a pass rusher like Ngakoue to the team this fall. He doesn’t think adding one defensive end would do much to change the dynamic of the defensive line this season. Biggs isn’t sure adding a patchwork veteran is worth the cost of giving up reps to developing players on the roster:

“As I wrote this week, the front office and coaches will get a pretty good idea of where the defensive ends are with pads finally on in practice. Dominique Robinson had a couple of nice rushes Wednesday and a play Tuesday that would have resulted in a sack. Rahseem Green has popped at times. If some of the young players take a step forward, GM Ryan Poles will have to weigh the value and need of adding an outsider. Does he want to take snaps from young players he believes he can develop? Does he think a free agent can make a real difference? If he believes a newcomer can help bring along some younger players, perhaps it makes sense. I’m of the mindset, however, that the Bears will have a subpar pass rush even if they do add a desginated pass rusher. It’s going to be one of the top priorities in the offseason.”

Should the Chicago Bears add a pass rusher anyways?

Biggs is correct. The Bears have a serious lack of depth at the defensive end position. They probably need to add at least two pass rushers to the roster before the season. I don’t see that happening.

But the Bears would benefit from adding Ngakoue or another pass rusher. Ngakoue would help to disrupt the opponents passing game–even if it only helps the defensive a little. And the young and developing defensive linemen could learn from watching a true Edge’s craft.

