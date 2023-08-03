Chicago Bears News: Rumors swirling around possibility of adding pass-rush help

The entirety of the NFL is preparing for the 2023-24 season, as training camp starts to wind down. The first pre-season games will start next weekend, and the Hall of Fame game will air tonight. The closer the season gets, the more excited fanbases seem to be.

Rosters will start to trim, teams will add players via waivers, and a trade or so may even be made. If we’re talking about the Chicago Bears, one position of need that is crucial is adding another pass rusher. GM Ryan Poles has been hinting at it for quite some time, and even some Chicago Bears insiders have mentioned it.

Today, Ben DeVine tweeted something interesting about the situation that caught fans’ eyes.

No Training Camp practice today for #DaBears however, I’ve heard Chicago is sniffing around perhaps adding a free agent pass rusher. I don’t know if something happens today, but it sounds perhaps soon. — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) August 3, 2023

Like he mentioned above, with no practice scheduled for the Chicago Bears today, it may be an ideal time to potentially add an edge to their roster. It’s been a main concern for the team, as starter DeMarcus Walker was recently injured, and we are yet to know the severity.

Hopefully Poles addresses this sooner rather than later, but I’m personally not too sold on them actually doing it. There’s been so much talk about it, yet no action, and the later we get into the pre-season process the less likely it is to occur.

