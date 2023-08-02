Injury Woes: Two Chicago Bears starting defenders not at practice on Wednesday

The injuries keep piling up for the Chicago Bears as we head into the latter half of the second week of training camp. Now we may not yet know the severity of the situations’, but it’s still concerning when it’s so early in camp, before any games have been played. The pads quite literally JUST went on.

It was reporter today by Courtney Cronin that two defensive starters, DeMarcus Walker and Jack Sanborn, were not present for practice today. Walker left yesterday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury. Not something any fan wants to see, especially with question marks already surrounding the defense.

Don’t see DeMarcus Walker, Nate Davis, Jack Sanborn at the start of practice. Roschon Johnson is here but not going thru practice for a second straight day. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 2, 2023

Starting OL Nate Davis joins the group as well, adding to the despair that’s currently running through the locker room. Like I mentioned earlier, we still don’t know the severity of these injuries but it’s an uneasy feeling for everyone involved.

Hopefully this Chicago Bears team can get healthy quickly, as their first pre-season game is just over a week away, as they host the Tennessee Titans.

