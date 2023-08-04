Chicago Bears fans give hilarious responses after signing 2 former Packers tight ends

The Chicago Bears joined the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets as teams that like to sign former Green Bay Packers players in bunches, and fans got in on the joke Friday morning. The Colts signed Amari Rodgers this week, giving them five former Packers. The New York Jets added several former colleagues of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, including two starting wide receivers, in anticipation of the Rodgers trade.

The Bears added a pair of Packers starting tight ends from the 2022 season. Robert Tonyan Jr. joined the team this spring. Marcedes Lewis, a premium blocking tight end, will rejoin Tonyan in the locker room this season after signing a one-year deal with the Bears Friday.

The Packers decided to forgo bringing Lewis and Tonyan back this season in favor of restarting their offense through the daft. The decision not to re-sign Lewis is one many Packers fans are nervous about, with reports from training camp indicating their rookie tight ends are struggling to block.

Chicago Bears fans react to Marcedes Lewis’ signing

Bears fans are loving the newest addition to the Bears locker room. Here are the best takes on Twitter of the Bears signing Lewis.

getsy just said “your TE’s suck i’m bringing 2 of my old ones with me” and i’m kinda here for it https://t.co/p9UaGM0nBL — Dylan (@NotCease) August 4, 2023

Poles cooked a late dinner… Now he’s cooking breakfast!

🐻⬇️😤 #Dabears https://t.co/llFEHJhqay pic.twitter.com/m94BiV0VF1 — VILLE-HOST OF 3 POINT STANS POD BEARS/BULLS/CUBS (@3PointStansPod) August 4, 2023

Poles is doing WORK. This TE room is gonna be a powerhouse. Love this vet presence for the young guys https://t.co/W0vrlYje7Y — Austin F (@PodGuyFuges) August 4, 2023

#Bears are dead set on protecting Justin Fields and pounding the run game. Love it! https://t.co/bxM9bLWdkB — Jason DiRienzo (@allpurposescout) August 4, 2023

“HOLD ON WAIT A MINUTE, Y’ALL THOUGHT I WAS FINISHED” – Ryan Poles & Meek Mill 🐻⬇️https://t.co/fKgMChMwUG https://t.co/yQjF7hGXsK — Drunk Ryan Poles (@DrunkRyanPoles) August 4, 2023

DON’T LET RYAN POLES GET HOT https://t.co/BwuYZpGxPn — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 4, 2023

Hahahahah the bears now know every single secret the packers tried to hide in their TE room! https://t.co/VSLCKMMIXZ — Bob Dobrowski (@BobDobrowski) August 4, 2023

I know Jamal Liggins happy as hell Cedes going to camp. He said he wanted to workout every day 😂 https://t.co/8kdUVdSygo — Elite Developmental Training (@EliteDTraining) August 4, 2023

All you need to know about me is that I got more excited about the 39-year-old blocking tight end than the 28-year-old pass rusher. https://t.co/zWkaQuPpBo — Robert Mays (@robertmays) August 4, 2023

