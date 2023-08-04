Trending
Chicago Bears fans give hilarious responses after signing 2 former Packers tight ends

The Chicago Bears joined the Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets as teams that like to sign former Green Bay Packers players in bunches, and fans got in on the joke Friday morning. The Colts signed Amari Rodgers this week, giving them five former Packers. The New York Jets added several former colleagues of Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay, including two starting wide receivers, in anticipation of the Rodgers trade.

The Bears added a pair of Packers starting tight ends from the 2022 season. Robert Tonyan Jr. joined the team this spring. Marcedes Lewis, a premium blocking tight end, will rejoin Tonyan in the locker room this season after signing a one-year deal with the Bears Friday.

The Packers decided to forgo bringing Lewis and Tonyan back this season in favor of restarting their offense through the daft. The decision not to re-sign Lewis is one many Packers fans are nervous about, with reports from training camp indicating their rookie tight ends are struggling to block.

Marcedes Lewis
Chicago Bears fans react to Marcedes Lewis’ signing

Bears fans are loving the newest addition to the Bears locker room. Here are the best takes on Twitter of the Bears signing Lewis.

 

