Green Bay Packers fans fuming after Chicago Bears steal their 2nd tight end this offseason

Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Green Bay Packers fans were despondent on social media after reports that they lost out on Marcedes Lewis to the Chicago Bears. The Bears have now signed both of their former starting tight ends from the 2022 season, as they signed Robert Tonyan Jr. earlier this spring.

Many Packers fans were holding out hope they could re-sign Lewis before the regular season. Reports from training camp have not been kind about their rookie tight ends struggling to block in practice. However, the Packers appear to be moving on from the veteran core that surrounded Aaron Rodgers before his trade to the New York Jets in April.

Marcedes Lewis Photo courtesy of USA Today

Green Bay Packers fans are upset by Marcedes Lewis joining the Bears

Some Packers fans aren’t taking this transition well. Packers fans reacted to the news of Lewis signing poorly on social media Friday morning. Here are the best takes of Packers fans admitting they need some copium after Lewis signed with the Bears.

