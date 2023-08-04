Green Bay Packers fans fuming after Chicago Bears steal their 2nd tight end this offseason

Green Bay Packers fans were despondent on social media after reports that they lost out on Marcedes Lewis to the Chicago Bears. The Bears have now signed both of their former starting tight ends from the 2022 season, as they signed Robert Tonyan Jr. earlier this spring.

Many Packers fans were holding out hope they could re-sign Lewis before the regular season. Reports from training camp have not been kind about their rookie tight ends struggling to block in practice. However, the Packers appear to be moving on from the veteran core that surrounded Aaron Rodgers before his trade to the New York Jets in April.

Green Bay Packers fans are upset by Marcedes Lewis joining the Bears

Some Packers fans aren’t taking this transition well. Packers fans reacted to the news of Lewis signing poorly on social media Friday morning. Here are the best takes of Packers fans admitting they need some copium after Lewis signed with the Bears.

Hmm. That sucks. The Bears finally nabbed a guy besides Lucas Patrick that I actually dislike seeing in Chicago. https://t.co/QEdHuJohIx — J.J. Lahey 🧀 Packers Talk (@JJLahey) August 4, 2023

okay now this one makes me sad https://t.co/000r0f8pw7 — erin alyce (@herooine) August 4, 2023

My heart cannot take any more of this off-season man — sam weddle (@Sam_Weddle05) August 4, 2023

I’m actually sick. This is disgusting. What in the actual hell https://t.co/R3n7sUGqqv — 𝔅𝔯𝔲𝔠𝔢 🥷🏼 (@PrimeCobb) August 4, 2023

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE