Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to miss Week 2 of the preseason, as well as select starters

The Chicago Bears just finished their second joint practice of the week, as they prepare to take on the Indianapolis Colts this weekend during Week 2 of the preseason. Some injuries have piled up over the weeks forcing the Bears to be cautious with some of the group.

Today, head coach Matt Eberflus addressed the media by saying QB Justin Fields will not play in this weekends’ game against the Colts, as well as a few other ‘select starters’.

Justin Fields will not play Saturday vs. the Colts, Matt Eberflus said. Other select starters will not play. Bears felt joint practices were enough work this week. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

This isn’t really too surprising, as I assume they’ll all be participating in next weeks third and final game of the preseason. Fields not playing is a bit of a shocker, but coach is right, two joint practices were probably more than enough work.

Now, PJ Walker will be thrown to the wolves, and after his poor performance last week, he needs to show up. Nate Peterman and Tyson Badgent will also probably receive extended work, as the Chicago Bears look to win their second game in a row.

