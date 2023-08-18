Former Chicago Bears DE Robert Quinn arrested on assault charges

Robert Quinn was a member of the Chicago Bears for about 3 seasons after he signed a five-year $70 million-dollar deal with the Bears in 2020. Last year, he was traded to the Eagles as he reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

Quinn was even an All-Pro in 2021 as he set the Chicago Bears single-season record for sacks, as he racked up 18 of them. Quinn was great during his stint here and just got caught up in last years’ rebuild.

Today, Robert Quinn was arrested in South Carolina on a plethora of charges. Quinn is charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery, one count of hit and run of an attended vehicle, four counts of hit and run property damage and one count of striking fixtures adjacent to a highway.

Former Chicago Bears player Robert Quinn was arrested earlier today after his neighbors reported several cars were damaged after he hit them and left the scene after assaulting a women. (Via @ABCNews4) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) August 18, 2023

At the scene, officers saw that five vehicles had been damaged, as well as the front gate. Police responded to multiple calls regarding hit and run collisions. A sad situation all around, as the police are still investigating the specifics of the case.

This isn’t the only former Chicago Bear to get locked up recently. Buster Skrine was also arrested in Canada just a few weeks ago.

