Chicago Bears News: Former CB Buster Skrine arrested in Canada

As training camp winds down, we head into the 2023-24 season with high hopes for these Chicago Bears. They’ll face off against the Tennessee Titans tomorrow in their preseason opener, as they’ll look to start off the season with a win. It’ll be interesting to see how the rookies and new faces look.

However, today, we got some news regarding a former Chicago Bears cornerback and his legal issues in the country of Canada. Buster Skrine was arrested on multiple fraud charges, after he allegedly defrauded multiple banks across the country.

Ex-NFL DB Buster Skrine Arrested For Allegedly Defrauding Banks Across Canada https://t.co/I9OnM1tnWc — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) August 10, 2023

Skrine, 34, played two full seasons for the Chicago Bears in 2019 and 2020. He appeared in 28 games over that period of time, as he forced 3 fumbles but failed to record an interception as a Bear. According to the report, Skrine was arrested on Wednesday night, as he totaled more than $100,000 in fraudulent charges.

