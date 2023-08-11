The Chicago Bears play the Tennessee Titans this Saturday, kicking off their preseason schedule

We are just a few days away from the Chicago Bears playing in their first action of the preseason, as they’ll be preparing this week for a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. This will be our first chance to see how this team’s success in camp will translate to an actual game. Will the hype be real?

Justin Fields and company have made it a point to create chemistry this off-season within the offense. Newly acquired wide out DJ Moore is already said to be forming quite a bond with Fields, as many project he’ll help out a lot with his progression. There’re playmakers all over the field on this side of the ball.

As for the defense, there’s lot of new faces and rookies who will be playing big roles this year. The big prize was linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who signed a huge 72-million-dollar contract with the Bears. He’s missed a lot of time early on in camp, but coach Matt Eberflus recently said it’s no worry. The pass rush and young secondary will determine the success of this defense early on, as both need to have improved seasons.

Today, we examine three players you as a fan should keep your eye on in week one of the preseason. The starters, as always in preseason, will get little to no time on the field, as this is a perfect time for younger players to prove themselves early on.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE