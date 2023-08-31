Chicago Bears News: Team officially announces captains for upcoming season

The NFL season is about to begin in under two weeks, and like everyone else in the football world, we’re excited.

The Chicago Bears will open up at home against the Green Bay Packers as they look to kick off their season on the right note, and potentially compete for a spot in the NFC playoffs. After an offseason of new faces and expected improvement, it shouldn’t be that far out of reach.

Today, the Chicago Bears announced their captains for the season. QB Justin Fields, WR D.J. Moore, DB Eddie Jackson, and LB Tremaine Edmunds make the list. Two new faces already showing their veteran leadership, something this team has needed for a while.

This list is significantly different than last years’, as Justin Fields is the only returning captain. Last year, Cody Whitehair, Robert Quinn, and Roquan Smith joined Fields as the leaders. With Smith and Quinn gone, it’s obvious that they got replaced, but Whitehair must be a little confused right now.

That being said, I personally love this group of captains, as it shows that immediate leadership was brought into the locker room over the offseason. Credit to Poles for going out and getting the guys that he wanted to be a part of this Chicago Bears organization. Hopefully, the team gets healthier when the season begins, as they had to place another lineman on the IR this morning.

