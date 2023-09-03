Uncertainty Surrounding Jaquan Brisker’s injury Poses a Significant Question Mark for the Bears in Week 1

For the initial two weeks of Chicago Bears training camp, Jaquan Brisker undoubtedly stood out as one of the top performers at Halas Hall. The second-year safety showcased his prowess during the early days of August, dominating the field and wreaking havoc on a Bears offense still finding its rhythm.

It appeared that Jaquan Brisker was on the right track to fulfill the promise he made back in June about a “new No. 9” emerging on the field this season.

However, much like several key Bears players, Brisker suffered a soft-tissue injury in training camp, causing him to miss the final three weeks, including all three preseason games. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had assured fans that the team was in good shape healthwise. This became evident when all expected key contributors returned to the field and resumed practice at Halas Hall, except for two players.

One of the missing men was starting left guard Teven Jenkins, who the Bears placed on injured reserve designated to return, ruling him out for at least the first four games of the season due to a leg injury.

The other absentee was Jaquan Brisker. He was seen working on the exercise bikes off to the side as the Bears engaged in individual and team drills. The following day, Brisker was present during stretching but did not participate in drills.

With the season opener just nine days away, Jaquan Brisker’s inability to practice has raised concerns. Eberflus emphasized that Brisker is facing a crucial few days of rehabilitation while the rest of the team takes a break for Labor Day.

“He’s doing things this weekend,” Eberflus stated. “He’s been in there in practice this week, which has been good, and he’s been working off to the side also during practice, so he’s starting to get himself in there, and we feel good where he is. Wednesday will be a big day for him when we get back into the pads. So it’ll be a big day for us.”

The Bears are not obliged to disclose injury information until September 6, when NFL-mandated injury reports for Week 1 are due. Coincidentally, this is also the day the Bears hope Brisker will return to practice in full.

A big weekend for Jaquan Brisker

The only certainty surrounding Jaquan Brisker’s injury and availability for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers is that everything remains uncertain.

“It’s just the wait and see,” Eberflus emphasized. “How does the rehab go this weekend? Because he’s doing something every day. He’s doing something Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and then into Tuesday, and we’ll see where it goes. And then when you get the pads on and start cracking and doing full-speed movements, then we’ll see where it is.”

Brisker is the engine that drives the Bears’ defense. He’s known for his high-intensity, hard-hitting style, and his energy is the lifeblood of a unit with high expectations.

Last season, the Bears’ defense struggled significantly. Brisker was one of the few bright spots, along with a resurgent Eddie Jackson. The addition of talent across all levels of the defense during the offseason raised hopes for a notable improvement.

“He’s one of our guys that is definitely an elite competitor,” Eberflus had praised Brisker in early August. “He loves to compete, he loves football. We love Jaquan’s emotion, his passion, and with a guy like that, his motor runs that hot where he has to harness it into a controlled situation where it works for him all the time. He’s done a great job of that. We’re excited to see him play this year.”

Brisker led the Bears in sacks last season and ranked second in tackles and stops, according to Pro Football Focus. While he made some rookie mistakes, his physicality and tenacity, particularly in run support, were bright spots in a defense that struggled against the run.

The Bears have bolstered their defensive talent compared to the previous year. The acquisitions of Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, and Yannick Ngakoue fueled expectations of a significant defensive improvement. However, Brisker’s role, particularly against a Packers team that ran for an average of 189 yards per game in their two meetings with the Bears last season, cannot be underestimated. Brisker’s ability to clean up plays in open space and disrupt plays at the line are invaluable assets.

While backup safety Elijah Hicks has shown improvement, he can’t fully replicate Brisker’s energy, toughness, edge, and playmaking ability if Brisker is unable to play.

The Bears are nearing full health as they prepare for the Packers, with only one question mark remaining. The hopes are that it will be resolved before the arrival of Love, Jones, and Dillon on September 10th.

