Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles announced Wednesday a starting offensive lineman would be placed on the injured reserve. Poles made the announcement about two minutes after he said the Bears had “no major injuries that are going to be long-term.”

Chicago Bears placing Teven Jenkins on IR

Beat reporters asked Poles during his Wednesday press conference what offensive lineman Teven Jenkins’ status was. Jenkins has been dealing with a leg injury since before the Bears preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. Poles confirmed Jenkins would be placed on the injured reserve to start the season and then designated to return.

Poles said he didn’t want to explain what caused Jenkins’ injury.

Ryan Poles and Ian Cunningham are speaking with the media https://t.co/MMIbHIk7iB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 30, 2023

Poles’ comments were somewhat perplexing after a training camp that was filled with injuries. While it would be nice to take Poles at face value and believe the Bears have no “major injuries” that are “long-term,” losing a starting left guard for four games due to an injury that kept him out of the final preseason game and several training camp practices sure seems like a long-term major injury.

Fortunately, more clarity on injuries will be provided next week when the Bears release their injury report ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

