ESPN’s Ryan Clark says he’d take Jordan Love over Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields

As the Chicago Bears enter this season, they’ll face the tough task of playing their rival Green Bay Packers during week one. The game will be in Chicago, and it will feature many new faces on both sides, including a very big change for the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers is gone; the Jordan Love era is upon us.

What does this mean for the Bears? Well, for starters, they won’t have to deal with a future first ballot Hall of Famer behind center for the first time in many years. Jordan Love will take over at the helm, as the former Utah State alum will be looking to prove himself after being drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Many analysts and media members alike have no idea how this Packers offense will look with Rodgers. Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon even took a subliminal shot at Love a few days ago.

However, former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and TV analyst Ryan Clark seems to like Jordan Love a lot. Even more than Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields. On the ESPN show “Get Up!”, Clark and other members of the show discussed who they would take in the long run. Clark was candid about his thoughts.

“I’m more comfortable with the way Jordan Love has commanded his offense than Justin Fields,” former NFL safety Ryan Clark said. “Now, we know that Justin Fields is ultimately talented, especially with what he can do with his legs. But Jordan Love is more composed. Jordan Love seems to have a better understanding of where his guys would be.”

Sheesh! Tough words from Clark there. Especially for a guy who’s been in a bad situation over the past few years. Fields had no one to throw to last year, as he had to rely on his legs in order to get positive yards during most of the season. Now I’m not saying he’s perfect, he has a lot to work on and this is a huge year for his development, but Love hasn’t proven anything during his career either.

The rest of the analysts, such as former QB Dan Orlovsky, also gave their thoughts. Orlovsky said he’d take Justin Fields over Love but gave his insight on what he believes Fields needs to work on. You can check out some of the segment below.

Which QB would you rather have for THIS season? Jordan Love or Justin Fields? I agree with Dan Orlovsky. Jordan Love has looked good. But I’m taking Justin Fields to make a BIG jump. #DaBears #Bears #Packers pic.twitter.com/X1gFA0BtGb — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 31, 2023

I personally believe the week one matchup will be decided on the defensive side of the ball. Even if Justin Fields doesn’t look amazing, I think the Chicago Bears offense will score points. Their defensive line, however, needs to stop Aaron Jones and slow down the Packers power running game. It’s not all on the quarterback’s shoulders.

