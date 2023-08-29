Chicago Bears corner Kyler Gordon not worrying about Jordan Love as week one approaches

Training camp is over, the preseason is finished, and after today, the 53-man rosters for all 32 NFL teams will be filled. It’s taken awhile to get to this point, but here we are. The Chicago Bears will open up their season at home against their archrival Green Bay Packers, as the Bears will look to snap their losing streak against the Pack.

One key member of this team is Kyler Gordon, second year cornerback out of the University of Washington. Gordon will look to build off what was a solid rookie campaign, and help this secondary create turnovers for the defense. The Chicago Bears secondary seems to be so deep, that even some worthy members have been cut, which is always better than the latter.

Today, Gordon was asked about Green Bay QB Jordan Love and how he felt about him going into the season. His response was nothing short of hilarious, as it seems like he wanted to just get to the next question.

“He’s a young QB. I don’t really have much to say about him, to be honest.” – #Bears corner Kyler Gordon on Packers QB Jordan Love — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 29, 2023

It should be a fantastic matchup considering all the storylines heading into the game, and the massive expectations from each fanbase. Yes, both organizations may be going through a bit of a transitional period, but the Bears and Packers are historic franchises who always seem to have high expectations.

Hopefully Gordon will get to debut his new interception celebration in week one against the Packers. Spiderman would be proud.

Can you imagine how hype Soldier Field will be when Kyler Gordon does this celebration after intercepting Jordan Love week one? 😈 pic.twitter.com/YfSk9FnYei — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) August 2, 2023

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE