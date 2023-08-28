Chicago Bears cut several players Monday morning in preparation for Tuesday’s cut deadline

The Chicago Bears will be making many cuts in the next few days as they attempt to construct a 53-man roster before Tuesdays’ 4:00 PM EST deadline. Some of these moves will shock fans, some will anger them, and a few might make you happy. Either way, the Chicago Bears have a lot of decisions to make in a short amount of time regarding this roster.

It’s already been a busy day of news, as earlier, Pro Football Focus reported that wide out Darnell Mooney could be a potential trade candidate. That set Bears fans into a frenzy. Now, we await the many waiver wire pickups and roster updates to follow, and there’s already been many made today.

Chicago Bears cuts: QB PJ Walker

WR Daurice Fountain

WR Joe Reed

TE Jared Pinkney

TE Jake Tonges

OL Bobby Haskins

OL Gabe Hoy

OT Alex Leatherwood

DI Andrew Brown

DI Bravvion Roy

LB Kuony Deng

LB Buddy Johnson

LB Davion Taylor

CB Michael Ojemudia Any surprises so far? #DaBears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 28, 2023

P.J. Walker was let go yesterday, as was Alex Leatherwood, but the rest have either happened earlier today or earlier in the week. A shocking name from this list is Michael Ojemudia, who many projected to sneak onto the 53-man roster. However, many also predicted that this Bears secondary was already too deep, and Ojemudia had no chance, regardless of how he did in camp.

As for the rest of this list, I don’t see anything too out of the ordinary. Many of these guys could compete for practice squad spots in all likelihood. Personally, would’ve love to see Fountain get some regular season run, but Equanimeous St. Brown’s blocking and special teams’ ability proves helpful yet again.

A couple other guys were released who as well could also be practice squad candidates.

#Bears have informed LB Barrington Wade he will be placed on waivers. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

#Bears are waiving former @UHCougarFB defensive lineman D'Anthony Jones following a strong preseason, per a league soruce — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

The #Bears are expected to release WR Nsimba Webster. He is a strong candidate to return on the practice squad. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 28, 2023

Nothing too surprising here as well. Stock is however up for guys like Travis Bell and Micah Baskerville, as they could very well sneak on the Chicago Bears 53-man roster in a few days. If not, they’re both very likely to end up as protected practice squad players.

Nsimba Webster is another interesting name to keep an eye on, as he’s nearly a sure-fire practice squad player. He had a very solid camp and has shown flashes of big play potential.

