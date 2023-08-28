The Green Bay Packers are set to move on from a former Chicago Bears player in a surprising cut

With the NFL’s roster deadline on Tuesday, teams are starting to make moves to get down to the 53-player limit. That includes both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the Packers made a bit of a surprising move with a special teamer and former Bears standout.

The Packers have moved on from punter Pat O’Donnell, cutting him from the roster and going with Daniel Whelan in the punting competition.

Packers released veteran punter Pat O’Donnell. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 28, 2023

O’Donnell spent just one year with the Green Bay Packers after he was not brought back by the Bears in the 2022 offseason. Prior to that, he spent eight years with the Bears after the franchise selected him out of Miami in the 2014 NFL draft.

How this impacts Green Bay Packers special teams

With the Bears and Packers meeting in Week 1, this move could have an impact in the third phase of the game — special teams. Not only is Whelan a first-year pro who came from the XFL, but he will be the main holder for rookie kicker Anders Carlson:

First surprise of cuts in Green Bay: Punter Pat O’Donnell is out. Looks like they’re going with Daniel Whelan. This impacts rookie K Anders Carlson, too, given that O’Donnell was the more accomplished holder. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 28, 2023

Not only will they have just two weeks to work together but the Packers punting game will look a little different as well. Whelan did win the competition for a reason, having hang times of 4.5 seconds or higher several times on punts in the preseason.

