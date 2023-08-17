Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears: Video surfaces of Indianapolis Colts defender taking cheap shot at Justin Fields

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Justin Fields has had an exceptional start to training camp/ Photo courtesy of the NFL

A video surfaced Thursday of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields taking a cheap shot to the knee from an Indianapolis Colts defender during Wednesday’s practice.

The Colts and Bears held their first or two joint practices Wednesday. The second practice will be held Thursday evening.

Joint practices between NFL teams can turn ugly. A fight between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets broke out Wednesday, placing a Jets assistant coach in the hospital. The Jets bailed on practicing with the Buccaneers Thursday, and Tampa Bay had to work out at the New York Giants facility.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields takes a hit from an Indianapolis Colts DL

Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Quarterback Fields will need to win some games to prove he’s the guy for the Bears’ future. Photo courtesy of USA Today

Bears beat reporters Tweeted about Fields taking hits from Colts defenders. According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Sports, Bears offensive guard Teven Jenkins stood up for his quarterback Wednesday.

A video released from Swift Sports Network on Twitter showed Fields taking a hit. Their take is that nothing “malicious” went on with the hit.

In my personal opinion, physical football in August doesn’t include a helmet on the quarterback’s knees.

That was one of several cheap shots the Colts took toward Fields Wednesday. We’ll see how the Bears’ offensive line responds Thursday evening.

More on the Bears and Colts joint practice Wednesday:

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here!  Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.
1bAPO 7e 400x400

I'm a writer and journalist. I cover the NFL, NHL, NBA, and other sports for, ChiCitySports, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, and Gridiron Heroics. My craft has been syndicated nationally on Yardbarker and MSN.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply