Chicago Bears: Video surfaces of Indianapolis Colts defender taking cheap shot at Justin Fields

A video surfaced Thursday of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields taking a cheap shot to the knee from an Indianapolis Colts defender during Wednesday’s practice.

The Colts and Bears held their first or two joint practices Wednesday. The second practice will be held Thursday evening.

Joint practices between NFL teams can turn ugly. A fight between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets broke out Wednesday, placing a Jets assistant coach in the hospital. The Jets bailed on practicing with the Buccaneers Thursday, and Tampa Bay had to work out at the New York Giants facility.

Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields takes a hit from an Indianapolis Colts DL

Bears beat reporters Tweeted about Fields taking hits from Colts defenders. According to Nicholas Moreano with CHGO Sports, Bears offensive guard Teven Jenkins stood up for his quarterback Wednesday.

Justin Fields hit Velus Jones Jr. deep down the left sideline for a big gain. Fields ended up on the ground after the play. Bears and Colts ended up meeting in the middle of the field after Dayo Odeyingbo and Teven Jenkins started talking to each other. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 16, 2023

A video released from Swift Sports Network on Twitter showed Fields taking a hit. Their take is that nothing “malicious” went on with the hit.

In my personal opinion, physical football in August doesn’t include a helmet on the quarterback’s knees.

This was one of the hits on Justin Fields I don't think there was anything "Malicious" going on, just physical football pic.twitter.com/2mrUnlfGUv — Swift Sports Network (@SwiftyNetwork) August 17, 2023

That was one of several cheap shots the Colts took toward Fields Wednesday. We’ll see how the Bears’ offensive line responds Thursday evening.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at [email protected]. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE