Chicago Bears named as surprise trade suitor for Josh Jacobs

The Chicago Bears were linked recently to the league-leading rusher for the 2022 season via a potential trade with the Las Vegas Raiders. Running back Josh Jacobs ended his holdout with the Raiders over the weekend after signing a one-year deal up to $12 million.

The new contract doesn’t mean the situation between the Raiders and Jacobs is permanently fixed. Jacobs wanted a long-term deal in place before this season. He is now risking injury on a patchwork deal for 2023, hoping for a long-term deal next offseason.

Josh Jacobs was named as a trade candidate for the Chicago Bears

Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports thinks Jacobs and the Raiders relationship could be tested early this season:

Word out of Las Vegas is the Pro Bowler is now set to report to the team ahead of Week 1, even after an offseason spent away from the franchise in protest of failed contract talks. But what if part of his apparent change of heart — to play under the franchise tag or similar one-year deal — involves a potential change of scenery? Coach Josh McDaniels has traditionally preferred a committee approach, and if the two sides don’t see eye to eye long term, an early split could save the Raiders an instant $10M.

Benjamin named the Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Arizona Cardinals logical trade destinations for Jacobs.

Would the Chicago Bears trade for Josh Jacobs?

The Bears were rumored to be interested in Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor after the Colts front office granted him the opportunity to explore trade options last week. The Bears are reportedly not interested in trading for Taylor.

That makes sense. The Bears have more pressing needs to fix long-term than running back, like on the defensive line and at cornerback.

But would they be interested in Jacobs?

Jacobs is an intriguing case after last season. He led the league in rushing yards last season with 1,653 yards and added 12 rushing touchdowns. Jacobs added 400 receiving yards. Taylor had a better statistical season than Jacobs in 2021 but could not finish his 2022 campaign healthy.

Jacobs is nearly a year older than Taylor, but Taylor is coming off a season-ending ankle injury in 2022. Jacobs would be an exciting feature in the Bears backfield with quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears running game in the preseason was horrific

There’s also another reason for the Bears to be interested in Jacobs. The Bears running back situation in the preseason was concerning. As an offense, the Bears averaged 4.0 yards per rush in the preseason. However, that number is skewed with other skilled positions having longer running plays.

The Bears’ best member of the backfield in terms of yards per rush in the preseason was Robert Burns, averaging 4.9 yards per rush. The Bears best running back in the preseason? D’Onta Foreman averaged 4.0 yards per rush.

The rest of the Bears’ running backs were awful in terms of yards per carry.

Roshon Johnson: 28 carries for 98 yards= 3.5 YPR

Travis Homer: 14 carries for 43 yards= 3.1 yards per rush

Khalil Herbert: six carries for 14 yards= 2.3 yards per rush

Trestan Ebner: one carry for three yards= 3 yards per rush

Injuries to the Bears’ offensive line didn’t help the backfield’s cause in the preseason. But injuries will occur on the Bears offensive line this season as they did last season. And every NFL team will deal with injuries up front. The Bears will have to be better at the running game in the regular season.

Jacobs would undoubtedly improve the Bears’ run numbers. But general manager Ryan Poles would have to decide if adding Jacobs would make the Bears more of a contender.

Remember, the Bears led the league in rushing last year and finished dead last in the league with a 3-14 record. The Raiders went 6-11, with Jacobs leading the league in rushing. The Bears ultimately will need to fix their passing game if they want a shot at the playoffs.

That’s kind of the logic why running backs aren’t being paid in the current NFL economy.

