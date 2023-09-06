Chicago Bears: Week 1 injury report isn’t as rosy as Matt Eberflus indicated

The Chicago Bears released their Week 1 injury report Wednesday afternoon following head coach Matt Eberflus’ comments that he expected everyone available to practice. Spoiler: one player didn’t practice.

The Chicago Bears’ Week 1 injury report has a key injury

The Bears are getting ready to play the Green Bay Packers on Sunday after a training camp that saw several starters miss considerable practice time with injuries. According to Wednesday’s injury report released by the Bears, linebacker Dylan Cole did not practice Wednesday. Three other players were placed on the injury report.

Bears limited participants

DB Jaquan Brisker, groin

DB Eddie Jackson, ankle

DL DeMarcus Walker, calf

Bears DNP

LB Dylan Cole, hamstring

Brisker’s limited participation is a considerable storyline Wednesday. He’s missed most of training camp with a groin injury. His fellow safety starter, Eddie Jackson, was also limited Wednesday with an ankle injury. The Bears hope to have both players healthy Sunday to take advantage of the Packers’ injuries at wide receiver.

Coles’ injury is significant as well. He’s not expected to be a major force on defense at linebacker. But the Bears signed him in free agency because he’s one of the best special teams contributors in the league.

Eberflus’ comments Wednesday seem par for the course with this regime. They resent giving away injury info. Last week, the media forced Eberflus to say Teven Jenkins would be placed on injured reserve to start the season after saying the team had no major long-term injuries.

