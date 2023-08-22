Chicago Bears: Predicting the final 53-man roster with one preseason game left

The Chicago Bears have had a relatively decent preseason and training camp up to this point. They’ve avoided most major injuries, Justin Fields has looked much better, and the defense has a spark to it that could lead to overall success. If I had to give them a grade as a whole, it would be a good one.

Heading into the regular season, the expectations are higher than they were last year. After all the offseason signings Ryan Poles made, and after a solid NFL draft, the Chicago Bears should be competing for a playoff spot. You can read my game-by-game predictions here, as I think they’ll be right in the hunt.

However, today we’ll examine the 53-man roster and what it may look like come cutdown time. I’ll be breaking each position down with a small analysis of why I think certain player(s) should make the team or not. Let’s jump right into it.

Chicago Bears 53-man predictions: Offense (25)

This offense has changed a lot in the past few years, and this regular season will say if it’s for the better or not. Some players have made up a lot of ground in camp/preseason games, while some others have completely lost their spot due to poor play.

Quarterbacks(2): Justin Fields, Tyson Bagent

Cut/PS: PJ Walker, Nate Peterman

Analysis: No, I’m not pumping the breaks on Bagent. If you’ve watched the last two preseason games, he’s clearly looked like the best backup option. PJ Walker has looked pitiful during the preseason, and reports say he didn’t have a good camp. Bagent should be leading the race for backup. especially if he plays well against the Bills this weekend.

Running Backs(4): Khalil Herbert, Roschon Johnson, D’Onta Foreman, Travis Homer

Cut/PS: Trestan Ebner

Analysis: This may be the easiest group to predict. The Herbert/Johnson combo will be a fun one to watch as the season progresses, and Foreman will provide some solid depth behind the two. Homer makes the roster to provide a good special teams’ piece, and Ebner is headed to the practice squad. It’ll be interesting to see if Johnson eventually starts over Herbert, but it’s expected the two will get a lot of work early in the season.

Fullback(s): Khari Blasingame

Cut/PS: Robert Burns

Analysis: I stand corrected, THIS is the easiest group or individual to predict. Blasingame has been a solid fullback for the Chicago Bears, and after his two-year extension was signed earlier this year, it’s obvious he’s the guy here. His competition Robert Burns fumbled last game making matters worse, but he may be practice squad bound.

Wide Receivers(6): DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr, Dante Pettis

Cut/PS: Nsimba Webster, Equanimeous St. Brown, Daurice Fountain, Joe Reed, Isaiah Ford

Analysis: These get tougher as the list goes on but here was my first real dilemma. St. Brown didn’t make the cut for me, as Pettis offers more special teams’ wise and as a veteran on the team, could help these younger wide outs grow. If the Bears do keep seven receivers (I hope, they don’t) than I’d expect St. Brown to be there too. Daurice Fountain is a lock for PS, but with this loaded WR room he didn’t stand a chance at the 53.

You could make the argument that Velus Jones shouldn’t be on this roster. I wouldn’t say you’re wrong. Personally, I think the Bears give him one more shot before they just up and cut him, but who knows.

Tight Ends(3): Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan, Mercedes Lewis

Cut/PS: Stephen Carlson, Lachlan Pitts

Analysis: This is looking like a decent group so far. Kmet is entering a big year in his career, looking to breakout following his four-year contract extension he signed this offseason. Tonyan being a great pass catcher helps with the different formations the Bears can put out, and Lewis is clearly the blocker of the group. It’s a veteran, well versed group that I believe will be one of the best in NFL if utilized correctly.

Offensive Line(9): Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Cody Whitehair, Nate Davis, Darnell Wright, Lucas Patrick, Alex Leatherwood, Ja’Tyre Carter, Larry Borom

Cut/PS: Logan Stenberg, Aviante Collins, Dieter Eiselen, Roy Mbaeteka, Lorenz Metz, Josh Lugg, Gabriel Houy, Robert Haskins

Analysis: I have the Bears keeping 9 guys on the offensive line heading into the season, assuming Teven Jenkins goes to IR. Stenberg being cut was tough for me, but guard depth may not be the biggest concern, even after the Jenkins injury. I think Carter or Leatherwood will do just fine. Larry Borum is having the best preseason of any tackle so far, which is awesome to see.

This group won’t be that bad as long as they stay healthy. But there’s zero evidence that they can even do that. I think the more the merrier with this OL, especially with all of the health concern so far.

Chicago Bears 53-man predictions: Defense (25)

Many think the Bears defense will be in the position to succeed after all their offseason acquisitions and new rookies they added. But at the end of the day, all that matters is the art of getting wins. And in order to get some dubs this year they’ll have to show vast improvement from last season.

Defensive Line(10): Andrew Billings, Justin Jones, Zacch Pickens, Gervon Dexter Sr., Travis Bell, Yannick Ngakoue, Dominique Robinson, DeMarcus Walker, Rasheem Green, Terrell Lewis

Cut/PS: Trevis Gipson, Andrew Brown, Bravvion Roy, D’Anthony Jones

Analysis: There’s no way Terrell Lewis gets left off this roster, right? He’s been one of the most impressive Bears so far in these early weeks of the season. His tape has been fun to watch, as he’s racked up three sacks in preseason thus far. Lewis HAS to be on the Week 1 roster. As for Gipson, he’s been given the opportunity recently to work his way up in the depth chart. He hasn’t done much in my opinion to warrant a spot over any of the listed players above. That being said, if they decide to keep just two QBs or one less OL, I think he’ll sneak on the team.

Linebackers(5): Tremaine Edmunds, T.J. Edwards, Jack Sanborn, Noah Sewell, Mykal Walker

Cut/PS: Dylan Cole, Davion Taylor, DeMarquis Gates, Micah Baskerville, Barrington Wade

Analysis: Tremaine Edmunds hasn’t been a factor during much of camp, as he’s currently battling an unknown injury. Concern level is moderate at the moment but that could go up. Sewell has also showed promise and I’m excited to see his development. This group has a ton of potential.

The way Mykal Walker played vs the Colts this past weekend was impressive, as he seemed to make the most of his opportunity after being claimed off waivers. He led the team in tackles with 7. Davion Taylor also looked good with 5 tackles of his own. Dylan Cole is battling injury and missed the game, so barring an incredible performance next week, I think he’s bound for the IR or will simply just be cut.

Cornerbacks(6): Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson, Terell Smith, Jaylon Jones, Josh Blackwell

Cut/PS: Kindle Vildor, Michael Ojemudia, Greg Stroman Jr, Macon Clark

Analysis: This group may be the strongest on the defensive side of the field, especially after the play of both rookie’s Stevenson and Smith, who’ve looked great so far. I originally had Jaylon Jones as one of my players with most to prove heading into camp, but he’s done well enough to solidify a spot.

Vildor just misses the cut here. He did play well against the Colts, but Blackwell seems like the obvious choice. The celling with the secondary is high.

Safety(4): Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Elijah Hicks, A.J. Thomas

Cut/PS: Kendall Williamson, Bralen Trahan

After news of the Adrian Colbert injury broke, the door for A.J. Thomas opened wider. You can absolutely make an argument for Williamson, who looked great against the Colts. It’s probably one of the few toss ups on this list, I believe one makes the 53-man and the other hits protected practice squad.

Chicago Bears 53-man prediction: Special Teams (3)

Specialists: Cairo Santos, Trenton Gill, Patrick Scales

Analysis: Not a whole lot to discuss here. The same group that took the field last year.

