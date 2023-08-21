Chicago Bears safety Adrian Colbert heading to IR; TE Jared Pinkey waived on Monday

The roster spots are starting to thin out as we get closer to the beginning of the regular season, and the Chicago Bears are making moves. Depth at all positions is always a concern, but this team may have it figured out in some areas.

Today, they assigned safety Adrian Colbert to the reserve/injured list, and also waived tight end Jared Pinkey.

The Bears have placed S Adrian Colbert on the Reserve/Injured list. They have waived TE Jared Pinkney with an injury designation. With Colbert on IR, A.J. Thomas bas a good shot to be the fourth safety on the 53-man roster. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 21, 2023

Colbert getting injured now opens the door for A.J. Thomas, who could end up being the fourth safety on the 53-man roster. It’s a little early to tell, but he’s certainly next up in my book. As for Pinkney, he was out of luck as soon as the Chicago Bears signed Lewis, as they now have a pretty full tight end room.

